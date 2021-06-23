Cancel
Recommended implementation of electrical resistance tomography for conductivity mapping of metallic nanowire networks using voltage excitation

By Alessandro Cultrera, Gianluca Milano, Natascia De Leo, Carlo Ricciardi, Luca Boarino, Luca Callegaro
Nature.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe knowledge of the spatial distribution of the electrical conductivity of metallic nanowire networks (NWN) is important for tailoring the performance in applications. This work focuses on Electrical Resistance Tomography (ERT), a technique that maps the electrical conductivity of a sample from several resistance measurements performed on its border. We show that ERT can be successfully employed for NWN characterisation if a dedicated measurement protocol is employed. When applied to other materials, ERT measurements are typically performed with a constant current excitation; we show that, because of the peculiar microscopic structure and behaviour of metallic NWN, a constant voltage excitation protocols is preferable. This protocol maximises the signal to noise ratio in the resistance measurements—and thus the accuracy of ERT maps—while preventing the onset of sample alterations.

