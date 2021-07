An opportunity to learn online about the aquaculture and ecology of Barnegat Bay from Rutgers University scientists costs $35 and requires quick registration by June 24. The annual Coastal Stewardship course, offered by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension as part of the Barnegat Bay Shellfish Restoration Program, will be held online this year except for two optional field trips. The course is meant to teach how to be a more responsible steward of coastal marine resources and how to get involved with local efforts to improve the health of coastal ecosystems.