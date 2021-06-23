Cancel
Motherland: Fort Salem: Season Two Viewer Votes

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre these young witches ready for the threat coming in the second season of the Motherland: Fort Salem TV show on Freeform? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Motherland: Fort Salem is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Motherland: Fort Salem here.

