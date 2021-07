In late June, 2021, astronomers announced the discovery of the smallest and most massive white dwarf yet seen. It’s a star that’s so small and so massive, they said, it might be on the verge of collapse. A white dwarf is an evolved star. Our sun will someday become one. This particular white dwarf is named ZTF J1901+1458. It lies about 130 light-years away in the direction to the constellation Aquila the Eagle. This very massive white dwarf is thought to have formed when two less massive white dwarfs merged. Astrophysicist Ilaria Caiazzo at Caltech is lead author of the new study. She said the new white dwarf is: