The United States has four Olympic gold medals in women's soccer, most of any nation, and they’re the favorites in the field of 12 teams in Tokyo. The Americans are trying to become the first team to double, winning Olympic gold after winning the World Cup. The U.S. team is deep, with stars like Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe. Canada is back, too, hoping to improve on back-to-back bronzes. Among the other teams looking for a spot on the podium are the Netherlands, runners up to the United States at the World Cup, and host Japan.