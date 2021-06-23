Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Detroit Pistons win No. 1 pick in NBA Draft Lottery

FOX43.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Pistons did a lot of losing this season, finishing with the second-worst record in the NBA and the franchise's worst record in nearly 30 years. The Pistons won the NBA draft lottery on Tuesday night, grabbing the No. 1 pick in the July 29 draft and presumably the chance to select Oklahoma State guard Cade Cunningham. If the Pistons keep the pick, it'll be the first time they select No. 1 overall since taking Bob Lanier in 1970.

www.fox43.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft Lottery#The Detroit Pistons#Oklahoma State#Warriors#Magic#Thunder#Rockets#Gonzaga#G League#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Los Angeles Clippers#Cleveland 4#Orlando 6#Sacramento 10#Golden State 15#Washington 16#Memphis 18#L A Lakers#L A Clippers#Phoenix 30
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Rounding Up Latest Buzz on 2021 Free Agents and Team Draft Plans

The trade market is always a large part of the NBA offseason—and has already been a factor, with Kemba Walker being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, teams not interested in making trades will spend the next several weeks fixated on July's draft and the start of free agency in August.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

20 NBA Players Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

The NBA offseason is fast approaching, and there have been rumors swirling around about the top players in the league. This year's playoffs opened a lot of eyes to the quality of teams around the league and improvements are needed in both conferences. The first major move made this offseason was the deal sending Kemba Walker (plus a first-round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft) to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Al Horford and Moses Brown.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: A look back at an embarrassing Luke Kennard take

All fans of the Detroit Pistons have some “hot takes” they wish they could take back, or in my case scrubbed from the Internet forever. But I am a person who likes to own up to them, especially when they can make me laugh. From Rodney Stuckey to Jason Maxiell to Andre Drummond, almost every Pistons’ fan has made an absurd statement that looks even more so with the advantage of hindsight.
NBAchatsports.com

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant are a perfect duo

Jerami Grant #9 of the Detroit Pistons dribbles the ball against the San Antonio Spurs (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images) After landing the first overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery, Pistons fans across the globe eagerly await their big night. On July 29th, GM Troy Weaver will be able to dictate the rest of the league’s draft boards as he selects first overall for the Detroit Pistons.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Former Pistons in NBA Finals show Detroit’s past mistakes

It’s official: the 2021 NBA Finals will be played between the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Both are teams who did it the right way– mostly through the draft and trades. Some big-ish free agents were signed, but both teams were honest about how they built conference champions, which should give the Detroit Pistons hope that it can happen in the Motor City.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Comparing Killian Hayes to NBA greats

There is absolutely no reason why Killian Hayes should be considered a bust this early in his career with the Detroit Pistons. It might be a sad possibility down the line but, after an injury-riddled rookie campaign, saying he was a bust is just not true. Just because he has shown poor judgment when it comes to shooting does not mean he can’t be a talent. Passing is the most important part of his position, and he is already a very exciting passer.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Stephen Curry makes extremely bold NBA Finals prediction that won’t please Kevin Durant

Stephen Curry has three championship rings to his name. That’s why when the Golden State Warriors star makes an NBA Finals prediction, he clearly has some credibility. The Warriors sharpshooter was interviewed alongside his wife Ayesha about their initiatives to give back to the community in Oakland. But of course, Curry was also asked about his thoughts on the ongoing NBA playoffs, and particularly about how it feels to be sitting things out for a second straight year.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 ideal free agent destinations for DeMarcus Cousins

While DeMarcus Cousins’ NBA career has been a case study, he’s still a productive player who can make a difference on a playoff team. This past season he found success with the Los Angeles Clippers after a midseason departure from the Houston Rockets. In the 16 regular-season games he appeared...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Former ESPNer: Woj 'put a foot on' black careers

Lost in the New York Times‘ release of Rachel Nichols’ private conversation was a line that disclosed that Adrian Wojnarowski called Nichols "a bad teammate." "Wojnarowski jumped in and called Nichols a bad teammate," the Times writes. I’m guessing that line is about to gain a degree of significance. On...

Comments / 0

Community Policy