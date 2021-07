If you're like a lot of hot dog lovers, you might feel there's just nothing like Nathan's. The only problem with a good hot dog is that it might leave you wanting more. Be careful: With Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest set to air this Sunday, we took a look at Nathan's nutrition facts to figure out just how much is too much Nathan's. We discovered one particular Nathan's item that's a no-no if you're hoping to set off fireworks by being fit this summer. (Pow!)