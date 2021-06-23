2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Debuts Today: See The Livestream
Nearly two months have passed since Honda unveiled the new Civic sedan and now the hatchback is ready for prime time. The five-door model will be debuting during the Civic Tour "Remix" virtual concert before entering production at the company’s plant in Indiana. Yes, the hatchback will be manufactured in the United States for the first time in the aftermath of Honda's decision to close the Swindon factory in the UK where the hatch had been made.www.motor1.com