Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Debuts Today: See The Livestream

By Adrian Padeanu
Posted by 
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nearly two months have passed since Honda unveiled the new Civic sedan and now the hatchback is ready for prime time. The five-door model will be debuting during the Civic Tour "Remix" virtual concert before entering production at the company’s plant in Indiana. Yes, the hatchback will be manufactured in the United States for the first time in the aftermath of Honda's decision to close the Swindon factory in the UK where the hatch had been made.

www.motor1.com
Community Policy
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
997K+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honda Civic#Hatchback#Swindon#European#Gearbox#Cvt#Lx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Livestream
News Break
Honda
News Break
Cars
Related
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Honda Civic Is All the Car You Need for $15,000

The Honda Civic is arguably the most popular cheap car of all time. For good reason, too. Even in this market, it’s easy to get a good deal on one. Supply is plentiful, and despite the Honda Civic’s hot boy tuner reputation, owners generally take care of their cars. This combination of factors makes America’s favorite sedan the perfect candidate for sneaking in under the high used car market values right now.
Buying CarsCNET

2022 Honda Civic Sport is a solid value

This is the 2022 Honda Civic Sport. The Sport is one step up above the base LX in the Civic lineup. The interior features cloth seats and a 7-inch multimedia touchscreen. The Sport uses the Civic's base 2.0-liter engine. 5 of 27 Steven Ewing/Roadshow. A continuously variable transmission is standard.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

2022 Honda Civic Review: The King of Compacts Reaffirms Its Reign

The Honda Civic's 11th generation has giant shoes to fill—and it's off to a fantastic start. Listen. Can you hear it? It's faint, for now, but undeniably there, popping out of the background like music floating over the hills on the breeze. You can't tune it out, not that you'd want to anyway; it brings a feeling of unplaceable comfort. It's the pleasant hum of pure competence. And it's coming from the 2022 Honda Civic.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Civic vs. Toyota Corolla: Which Sedan Is Faster?

The rivalry between the Toyota Corolla and the Honda Civic is a heated one. And it’s only getting more so with the launch of the redesigned 2022 Civic Sedan. Being compact sedans, Corolla and Civic buyers aren’t necessarily focused on speed. But then, no one wants to struggle to merge onto the highway. Hence why YouTube team Throttle House lined up a 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Touring and a 2021 Toyota Corolla XSE to see which was quicker.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Honda Civic Hybrid And Type R Officially Confirmed For 2022 Launch

Honda unveiled the new Civic Hatchback yesterday as a more practical and stylish alternative to the model’s sedan version. Initially, it’s also going to be the only 2022 Civic available on the market with a manual transmission until the next-generation Civic Type R arrives. It turns out we won’t have to wait too long until we see the hot hatch from Japan.
Home & Gardenmotoringresearch.com

2022 Honda Civic revealed with new fastback-style look

An all-new Honda Civic will arrive in 2022 boasting smooth, low-slung styling including a fastback-style rear end and a smart new interior inspired by the simplicity of the Honda e. The new Civic, to be built in Japan rather than Honda’s UK plant in Swindon, will also use the firm’s...
CarsCarscoops

The 2022 Honda Civic Is Quicker Than The Mazda3 And Toyota Corolla

Ordinary buyers of the Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, and Mazda3 aren’t the type of people that will be racing between the lights. However, as this review from Throttle House reveals, you can have quite a bit of fun lining up the trio and seeing which is the quickest. Shortly after...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

The Next Honda Civic Si Is Closer Than You Think

The newest Honda Civic sedan is already in dealerships, and the hatchback model is nigh—so, when can we expect the sporty Civic Si models to arrive? The wait won't be long, according to leaked internal Honda documents that appeared on civic11forum.com, which reveal that the Si will closely follow the new hatch this fall.
CarsConsumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 312: 2022 Honda Civic, Ford Maverick, and Future Classics

Main theme: What goes on at the track on a moonless night? Headlight testing, of course! Jen Stockburger, director of operations at CR’s Auto Test Center, walks us through the process. Then we discuss a new CR report on why trucks seem to be getting so much bigger—and whether the new Ford Maverick compact pickup will put a stop to that trend. We also speculate as to which of today’s cars will become classics tomorrow. Finally, it’s time for audience questions.
Carstopgear.com

The new Honda Civic will look like this

The next-generation Civic will be hybrid only when it comes to Europe in 2022. Skip 3 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. This, ladies and gentlemen, is your first look at the new Honda Civic. Due to arrive in European markets in the autumn of 2022, the task of this eleventh-generation model is simple: keep doing what the previous ten did.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Here's When The Sporty Honda Civic Si Will Arrive

The 2022 Honda Civic recently went on sale in sedan form, but the Japanese automaker recently teased the upcoming hatchback model. There's only one day remaining before the Civic Hatchback makes its debut, plenty of time for one final leak to emerge. The Civic XI forum has obtained a marketing roadmap from an insider source.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan Zoom Past a Mazda3 Premium?

With the death of the Mazda6 in the US, Mazda only has one sedan left here: the Mazda3. And it’s up against some stiff competition, especially with the arrival of the 2022 Honda Civic Sedan. But which compact carries the most speed? That’s what YouTube team Throttle House decided to test.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Si Coming Only As A Sedan

For the 2022 model year, Honda has a new generation Civic to offer its customers in North America. The Civic Coupe is gone and the model range won’t include a two-door variant for the first time in many years. That doesn’t mean there won’t be a warn Civic Si model, though it’s going to be limited only to the sedan body style.
Carswardsauto.com

With Manual Gearbox, Honda Civic Hatches a Good Time

Honda reveals its 2022 Civic Hatchback, which will begin production later this year at Honda's Greensburg, IN, assembly plant. The hatch joins the all-new 11th-generation Civic sedan, which arrived in Honda dealerships earlier this month. The Japanese automaker says the fun-to-drive hatchback combines Euro-inspired exterior styling and five-door versatility with...
Home & GardenMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Honda Civic vs. 2021 Honda Civic: Which Should You Buy?

Eyeing the Honda Civic? Solid choice—it's a repeat comparison test winner and consistently one of our top-ranked compact cars. But if you're headed to a Honda dealership soon, you'll likely see redesigned 2022 Civics parked next to the 2021 car—and those older models might be discounted to help make way for newer inventory. Should you take the bait and choose a slightly outdated 2021 Civic? Or is it better to invest in the hot-off-the-press 2022 Civic? Consider these factors in your decision.
CarsAutomobile

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Adds Extra Versatility to the Compact Model

We’ve seen and driven the all-new 11th-generation Honda Civic sedan. Now, just as night follows day and controversy follows Elon Musk, the hatchback version of the new-gen 2022 Honda Civic follows the more conventional body style. First, and most important: Yes, there will be a stick-shift Civic Hatchback, and not...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Already Has Cool Factory Accessories

The new Honda Civic Hatchback debuted on June 23, and the automaker already has a modest selection of factory accessories waiting in the wings to dress it up. Posted on Honda's Japanese website is a very short description of items that will be offered for the hatch in the fall, though at this point it's unclear if those items will be available in markets outside Japan.
CarsCarscoops

Honda Roadmap Reveals 2022 Civic Si Is Coming In October

A leaked roadmap from Honda’s U.S. marketing department has revealed that the 2022 Civic Hatch will go on sale in September while a Civic Si will join the line-up in October. The roadmap details the various marketing initiatives that Honda is implementing to promote the launch of the 11th-generation Civic....