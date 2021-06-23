Suspect vehicle identified in 28 trash arsons across Lynchburg.

mid-2000s gray or silver Nissan Altima is the suspect vehicle in a series of trash arsons across the city of Lynchburg, Virginia Credit: LPD

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Police in Lynchburg are looking for a vehicle they say is connected to a string of bulk trash arsons.

From Sunday, June 13, through Sunday, June 22, Lynchburg police say 28 fires were set to bulk pickup and yard debris across the city.

One of those fires spread to a home, leaving one residence badly damaged. No injuries were reported in that fire.

Tuesday night, LPD said they were looking for a mid-2000s silver or grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof, and they're asking anyone with home surveillance to check their videos for images of the suspect or suspect vehicle.

The following is a list of the 28 trash fire incidents in Lynchburg:

6/13/2021 - 19:28 - 109 Turner Ln



6/14/2021 - 10:13 - 17th / Monroe St

6/14/2021 - 15:03 - 1911 Bransford St

6/14/2021 - 18:42 - Main St / Buena Vista St

6/14/2021 - 21:27 - Harriston St / 6th St

6/14/2021 - 21:57 - 900 8th St

6/14/2021 - 22:08 - 110 Easton Ave

6/14/2021 - 22:30 - Ruffner Pl / Essex St

6/14/2021 - 23:04 - 11th St / Pierce St

6/14/2021 - 23:06 - 1521 Buchanan St

6/14/2021 - 23:14 -10th St / Taylor St

6/15/2021 - 10:07 - 17th / Monroe St

6/15/2021 - 11:31 - 1512 Pierce St

6/15/2021 - 11:37 - 1100-Blk 11th St

6/15/2021 - 11:39 - 1429 Pierce St

6/15/2021 - 11:44 - 11th St / Filmore St

6/15/2021 - 22:26 - Maple St / Poplar St

6/15/2021 - 22:32 - 801 1st St

6/16/2021 - 0:28 - 1803 Boston Ave

6/16/2021 - 8:14 - 17th St / Taylor St

6/16/2021 - 8:49 - 15th St / Jackson St

6/16/2021 - 9:17 - Faquier St / Early St

6/16/2021 - 17:26 - 1100-Blk Monroe St

6/16/2021 - 19:56 - 2200 13th St

6/16/2021 - 22:11 - 201 Page St

6/17/2021 - 10:48 - 800-Blk Pierce St

6/20/2021 - 6:46 - 1309 14th St

6/20/2021 -9:19 - 13th St/Garfield Ave

If you have any information or have surveillance video to share with investigators, you're asked to call the Fire Marshal's Office at 434-455-6375.