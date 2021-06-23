Shop Downtown Chicago, Without Leaving Your House

4 stores to buy everything you need for summer.

Shop Chicago without heading out Photo by Artem Beliaikin on Unsplash

Shops are open in downtown Chicago, but many people are still feeling reluctant to head out because of COVID and worries about crime rates.

If you still want to support and enjoy your favorite Chicago downtown shops, but would rather stay cosy at home, many are now offering online options.

Shopping locally online will help downtown survive and support our Chicago community. Here are 5 of our favorite Michigan Avenue shops:

1. Treat yourself to gorgeous jewelery at Kendra Scott

Kendra Scott has affordable to high-end men's and women's jewelry. From brightly coloured rainbow earrings to elegant and eye-catching wedding accessories, there's so much to choose from online.

You can arrange to pick up curbside, instore, or have it shipped--whatever you feel most comfortable with.

2. New shoes for summer at Hanig's Footwear

If you need new summer footwear or sports shoes to do your home workouts in, Hanigs have got you covered.

Since 1944 when Irv and "Billie" Hanig opened their first store on the north side of Chicago, three blocks from the family's home on Pine Grove Avenue, Hanig's has been bringing the finest range of footwear to Chicago.

We live here and our customers are our neighbors. Relationships are the strength of any business, and we have a close relationship with the city of Chicago." --Peter Hanig

They've invested in Chicago long-term. You can keep supporting them by buying online here.

3. Pamper yourself at Kiehl's

We all need some self care right now and Kiehl's has everything lucsious. From skin to hair care formulas, everything is derived from the finest natural ingredients.

They have new products online too, including their Ferulic Brew Facial Treatment to get your skin glowing for summer.

Grab your pamper kit, pop on your favorite show, and enjoy a day in!

For no-contact curbside pickup or in store pickup, just call to place your order. Complimentary shipping also available on orders over $50.

4. Refresh your home and wardrobe for Summer at Marshalls

You can find everything you need for summer from high-quality fashion to on trend decor. In fact, it pretty much has everything you need.

They have a website and home delivery service so you can order online and still support local Chicago business.

Let us know in the comments, what's your favourite Chicago store?

