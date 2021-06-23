Cancel
Agriculture

Israelis taste the future with lab-grown chicken 'food revolution'

 12 days ago

SuperMeat has produced meat-free chicken which diners claim tastes like the real thing. Tasters in Israel said the "cultured chicken" was very similar to regular chicken. The company has the capacity to produce hundreds of kilogrammes per week. It looks like chicken and tastes like chicken, but diners in Israel...

