Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Jordan Henderson focused on last 16 after ‘very positive’ Euros group campaign

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DW9vj_0acmxKSk00
Jordan Henderson played his first minutes of the Euros in England's 1-0 win over the Czech Republic. (PA Wire)

Jordan Henderson insists England’s Euro 2020 group-stage performance was “very positive” as the Three Lions advanced with little fanfare.

A drab goalless draw with Scotland was sandwiched between 1-0 wins over Group D rivals Croatia and the Czech Republic.

Qualification into the round of 16 was already secured before Raheem Sterling’s header proved enough for victory over the Czechs at Wembley on Tuesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side advance as pool winners as a result, despite having scored just twice in their three games.

The performances may not have been as eye-catching as some of the pre-tournament favourites but Henderson – who played his first 45 minutes of the finals having come on at half-time againstthe Czechs – believes England have plenty of reasons to be cheerful.

“It is very positive,” the Liverpool captain told beIN Sports.

“We have won the group. Our objective was to qualify, defensively we have looked solid with the clean sheets.

“We would like to have scored more goals, of course, but overall I think we have got to be pleased and look forward to the next round.

“When you get to the last 16 it is always going to be tough, always going to be a good team. We just need to be focused on ourselves, be ready and go out there and get a good result.”

Delighted to be back, delighted to get three points and to win the group.

Henderson was included in Southgate’s 26-man squad for the Euros despite not having featured for his club since February.

Southgate said it would be a “bonus” to be able to use the 31-year-old during the finals and his second-half display could yet see the midfielder start the round-of-16 fixture next week.

“I’m delighted to be back on the pitch, it has been a while,” he added.

“Delighted to be back, delighted to get three points and to win the group.”

Community Policy
newschain

newschain

28K+
Followers
78K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Jordan Henderson
Person
Raheem Sterling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#England#Uk#Lions#Group D#Czechs#Bein Sports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SoccerSB Nation

Covid Precautions May Give Jordan Henderson a Starting Euros Spot

The recently recovered Jordan Henderson might see his first European Championship 2020 action on Tuesday, and it’s because of Covid protocols. Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for the virus. England played against Scotland last Friday, and there are images of Gilmour making contact with England midfielder Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell. The England and Chelsea midfield duo will need to self-isolate, which means missing the final group stage match against leaders Czech Republic.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'They'll be telling the lads one or two things': Jordan Henderson hopes Bundesliga stars Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho can share Germany's secrets ahead of England's huge Euro 2020 last-16 clash at Wembley

England midfielder Jordan Henderson expects Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham to reveal what makes Germany's stars tick ahead of their last-16 Euro 2020 clash on Tuesday. Sancho and Bellingham enjoyed excellent campaigns with Borussia Dortmund in 2020-21, with the winger scoring 16 goals for the German outfit across...
washingtonnewsday.com

Jordan Henderson exhorts England to face Germany with no fear.

Jordan Henderson exhorts England to face Germany with no fear. Jordan Henderson has urged his youthful England teammates to play fearlessly when they face Germany in the Euro 2020 last 16 match. The majority of the current squad were not even born when the two countries faced off in the...
Soccer90min.com

Experience alone should see Jordan Henderson start against Germany

Jordan Henderson's fitness was one of England's hot topics heading into Euro 2020, with some suggesting that he should be left out of the squad because of his lack of minutes for Liverpool. But having come on at half-time in the Three Lions' final group game, a 1-0 win over...
Posted by
newschain

Jordan Henderson: Anyone underestimating Ukraine is delusional

England vice-captain Jordan Henderson says anyone underestimating quarter-final opponents Ukraine is “delusional”. The Three Lions are taking on Andriy Shevchenko’s men at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday for a place in the Euro 2020 semi-finals. England are overriding favourites having beaten rivals Germany 2-0 at Wembley in Tuesday’s last-16 encounter,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jordan Henderson insists people are 'DELUSIONAL' if they think England's Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine will be easy... and admits to being the 'biggest party pooper' after cutting short celebrations following Germany victory

Jordan Henderson has demanded Ukraine be afforded maximum respect and warned it would be 'delusional' to say England have cleared their biggest hurdle. Liverpool's captain could make his first start of the European Championship in Rome on Saturday night, with England favourites to reach their first semi-final since 1996. There is a wave of expectation but Henderson will not allow it to wash over him.