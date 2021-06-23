Full capacity returns to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium this Fall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.  The University of Arkansas plans to return to full capacity this Fall inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium and at all athletic events. The full pageantry of a college football game day will be restored in Fayetteville this Fall. Along with full capacity inside the stadium, tailgating and HogTown return to pregame festivities for Razorback fans. Featuring live music, food trucks and family activities, HogTown returns as the go-to spot for fans prior to games at the corner of Razorback Road and Maple Street. Head Coach Sam Pittman will lead the Razorbacks down the Hog Walk after the team’s arrival then out through the A on the field prior to kickoff. Halftime performances return as well with the band, cheerleaders, pom squad and mascots performing on the field.