Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have kept their relationship super private ever since they reportedly began dating in January 2020. Due to the pair wanting to keep their romance as low-key as possible, fans have only seen them interact a handful of times on social media. Grande gave fans a rare look into her and Gomez’s lives as a couple on May 26 by sharing photos of their “tiny and intimate” wedding ceremony (which happened on May 15 at the singer’s Montecito home) on Instagram. Now, weeks after tying the knot, the star has shared another special moment with her husband online. Ariana Grande's 2021 birthday Instagram kissing Dalton Gomez shows the two are enjoying life as a married couple.