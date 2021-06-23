Williams: Careful planning is more important than ever

Hardeeville is growing fast. Single-family home permits have averaged 55 per month so far this year. To give some perspective, the total in 2017 was 207, or 17 per month. This growth impacts us all in many ways: traffic, stormwater runoff, roads, police and fire services, and our environment. That is why careful planning is more important than ever before and I’d like to share the process that Hardeeville demands before any shovel hits the dirt.