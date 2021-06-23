Kyla Pratt Calls Longtime Partner Danny Kirkpatrick a 'Real' Dad in Pic with Their 2 Kids

Actress Kyla Pratt recently shared sweet pictures of her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick with their adorable children in a special tribute for Father's Day.

"Doctor Dolittle" actress Kyla Pratt let her longtime partner Danny Kirkpatrick know how much she loves him. On Father's Day, she shared four pictures of her loving man with their two kids on Instagram.

Pratt's pictures were taken in different places. The first photo showed Kirkpatrick cuddling their two daughters Liyah and Lyric Kilpatrick while wearing their jackets.

In the second photo, Kirkpatrick was smiling in a Lakers jersey shirt and cap beside his son, Danny Kilpatrick, Jr., who was wearing a white shirt. He had his son during his previous relationship.

The last two photos showed the doting father displaying his sweet affection to his charming little daughters. Pratt could not help but admire Kirkpatrick's effort as a father. She wrote:

"Thank you for my babies. And thank you for being a REAL Daddy. #Youdabest 🤪 #HappyFathersDay"

The photos earned thousands of heartwarming comments and positive remarks from fans. Meanwhile, a follower noted how the three children share remarkable similarities with Kirkpatrick.

Pratt has been in a relationship with Kirkpatrick since 2005. In 2019, Kirkpatrick shared that he and the acclaimed actress did not have a romantic interaction when they first met.

The admirable pair, who share "KP" as their nicknames, became engaged in 2011. They have yet to tie the knot and the 34-year-old movie star said she's not in a rush for marriage.

Pratt said they want to strengthen their bond before committing to marriage. The "One On One" actress and Kirkpatrick have weathered many storms together.

Since Pratt has been in the spotlight for so long, she is accustomed to pulling herself together. But recently, she opened up about her mental health struggle after she gave birth to her youngest daughter in 2013.

It took a while for her to discuss her mental health issue because she had no words to describe her feeling. The mother of two said she felt stuck and did not know what to do after her pregnancy.

Pratt also pointed out that describing public figures as "strong" can be misleading, as it sends the wrong message. She stated that the public might think they are not supposed to feel emotions.

The "Call Me Kat" star expressed hope about normalizing discussions regarding mental health as Hollywood stars - just like any other person - have their fair share of struggles behind their fame.