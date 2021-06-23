Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi's Relationship Timeline — Age Gap, Drama, Cheating, and Split

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi’s rollercoaster relationship has been making headlines ever since they appeared in “90 Day Fiancé.” She’s seemingly had enough of him.

If you’re a fan of the show, you probably remember Deem and Ilesanmi, who met on Facebook, from the second season of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days” in 2018.

However, they became the franchise’s “will they or won’t they” couple, so they kept appearing in additional seasons and spinoffs. Unfortunately, their relationship has been filled with complications.

2018

One of the first problems they faced involved some money. Deem went to Lagos, where Ilesanmi lives, but she couldn’t use the Nigerian ATMs, so she asked him to withdraw some cash for her.

Once she returned to the States, she noticed her bank account was empty. Deem immediately accused Ilesanmi of robbing her, but she then explained it was a banking error, and her money was eventually refunded.

Later in 2018, the couple appeared in the season 2 “Tell All” special where Ilesanmi called Deem his “elder.” It is important to point out that she is over 20 years his senior.

Deem was very offended by Ilesanmi and even removed her engagement ring and left the set. Although she insulted him for embarrassing him in front of the cameras, they reconciled.

Michael Ilesanmi also cheated on Angela Deem shortly after they first met and began dating, but she forgave him because it happened before they were in a serious relationship.

2019

Despite all of their problems, Deem filed the K-1 visa for Ilesanmi in 2019 so that he could finally move from Lagos, Nigeria, to Georgia. Unfortunately, his visa got denied.

Although Deem was devastated, she admitted she would keep trying to get her then-fiancé a visa. She was upset and pointed out that she had proven to the US government that her and Ilesanmi’s relationship was real.

In Lagos, Ilesanmi told his friends his visa got rejected, and they confessed to TLC cameras that Ilesanmi’s relationship with Deem was a mistake. Ilesanmi even got into a heated argument with one of them for calling her “trashy.”

They went through hell during the first week of their marriage.

2020

Since Angela Deem’s then-fiancé couldn’t make it to the States, Deem went to Nigeria to marry him. They finally tied the knot on January 27, 2020, but she confessed she was scared before the wedding. She told the cameras:

“I guess I should be happy to get down the alter, but the reality is there’s just too much going through my mind right now. [...] It’s just really too much to process.”

The coronavirus pandemic made their already challenging long-distance relationship even harder. Since Ilesanmi’s spousal visa has not been approved, he quarantined in Lagos, and she did it in Georgia.

Due to travel restrictions, she couldn’t visit him for a long time. Deem pointed out that if they could “make it through all this,” their detractors would finally “shut up.”

During another pre-taped “Tell All” special that aired in October 2020, Angela Deem shared weight loss news. She revealed in front of Ilesanmi and the cameras that she would undergo surgery to help her shed some pounds.

Ilesanmi, who didn’t know about her decision, said he didn’t like surgeries and even called them “artificial stuff.” Still, she had liposuction, a gastric sleeve procedure, and a breast reduction. As a result, she had lost about 90 pounds by March 2021.

2021

Deem and Ilesanmi began making headlines in April 2021 after she liked an Instagram post claiming she was divorcing him. Deem had previously confessed they went through hell during the first week of their marriage.

Ilesanmi wouldn’t answer his phone, so Deem was suspicious of what he might be doing and tried to put a tracker in his phone, but the IT worker refused.

Then, during an episode of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” that aired on June 20, Deem claimed Ilesanmi “conned” her into getting married and added:

“What woman wants to be married to this? I can’t look at him no more. I got too many good-looking men outside there sitting around me.”

She also said Ilesanmi had changed since they got married as he stopped caring about their relationship. The reality TV star added that their relationship was “over” and urged Ilesanmi to marry a Nigerian woman.

It was arguable the most significant fight between Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem since “90 Day Fiancé,” but some of their fans still believe they can work things out. Only time will tell if they are really parting ways for good.