There have been a lot of problems over the last few weeks for the Kansas City Royals, but one of the most jarring and frustrating has been the performance of the team with runners in scoring position. At one point a few days ago, the Royals had 15 hits in their previous 100 at bats with RISP; as Ryan Lefebvre put it on air, it was as if the entire team was Neifi Perez as soon as a runner touched second base.