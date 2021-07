John Fogerty (photo by Myriam Santos) performed at the Mystic Lake Casino & Hotel on July 4, 2021. Music fans of a certain age know John Fogerty’s story starts as the lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival. For two years, at the end of the 1960s, CCR dominated the American scene. Then came the breakup of the band, the feuding with former bandmates and the record label, the long periods without recording or performing, then performing but refusing to play CCR songs. Later, Fogerty returned to regular recording and performing, and eventually started to include CCR songs – and had a number of hits as a solo artist in the 1980s and 1990s.