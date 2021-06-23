Cancel
Rochester, IL

Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association provides postseason of its own

Cover picture for the articleNot all high school sports have abated for the school year. Wrestling, last but not least, remains very active well into the summer break. Unofficially, anyway. The Illinois High School Association marked June 12 as the end of the wrestling season in late January due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but rather than folding up without any kind of postseason, the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association provided one of its own that commenced with regionals on June 13.

