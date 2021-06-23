Cancel
Economy

New program teaches D.C.-area students skills for careers in property management

By Michele Lerner
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile high school students in the D.C. area can attend one of several schools to learn construction, electrical, plumbing, engineering and architectural skills, a new program from the Urban Alliance, a national youth workforce development organization, and the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) Foundation, will add property management to the list of available real estate-related career programs.

