New program teaches D.C.-area students skills for careers in property management
While high school students in the D.C. area can attend one of several schools to learn construction, electrical, plumbing, engineering and architectural skills, a new program from the Urban Alliance, a national youth workforce development organization, and the Pension Real Estate Association (PREA) Foundation, will add property management to the list of available real estate-related career programs.www.washingtonpost.com