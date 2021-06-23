Opinion | Women in academia need to get aggressive

I don’t need to dive into why women, especially women of color, are marginalized in academia — every woman knows the answer. We should be teaching men to be more accepting and less sexist rather than teaching women how to survive and thrive in male-dominated academia, but at a certain point, when your professor is just too good to email you back after the fifth or sixth follow-up, you get impatient, pissed off and more motivated to do something about your situation than ever. This is the time to become proactive.