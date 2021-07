If you're like most buyers in today's housing market, you've lost a few bidding wars in your search for your dream home. You're definitely not alone. Homes in the Atlanta area are selling, on average, for over list price for the first time since this data was tracked. With inventory in such short supply, there are many more buyers than there are houses available. While your offer price matters, there are many other ways to make your offer more attractive to a seller. Here are 4 that won't cost you an extra dime: