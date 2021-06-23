Cancel
Roland Go Mixer Pro-X DJ audio mixer board

By Julian Horsey
Cover picture for the article

Roland has this week announced its latest Go Mixer Pro-X audio DJ mixer offering improved support for Android devices and headset microphones as well as accepting audio from your phone or tablets headset microphone if needed. The DJ mixer board also supports iOS devices and streaming services such as YouTube, Zoom, Instagram, TikTok and more and features 11 inputs for instruments, microphones, keyboards and other devices. Priced at $150 the latest Roland Go:Mixer Pro-X DJ mixer board will be available to purchase throughout the United States sometime during August 2021.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

