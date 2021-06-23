Local Photographer Appreciates Malvern Bank’s Face-to-Face, High-Touch Service

Malvern Bank client Dan Hall, owner of Prestige Photography in Malvern, has been a professional photographer since 1991. A graduate of Conestoga High School, his earliest work was at rock concerts in the mid-Atlantic region. A rock music fan, Dan was very happy to not only hear some of his favorite music – groups including The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Billy Joel, The Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash – but to photograph them from the best seats in the house, in “the pit” in front of the first-row crowd barrier.