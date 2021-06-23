Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malvern, PA

Local Photographer Appreciates Malvern Bank’s Face-to-Face, High-Touch Service

By Mark Cohen
Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Malvern Bank client Dan Hall, owner of Prestige Photography in Malvern, has been a professional photographer since 1991. A graduate of Conestoga High School, his earliest work was at rock concerts in the mid-Atlantic region. A rock music fan, Dan was very happy to not only hear some of his favorite music – groups including The Rolling Stones, ZZ Top, Billy Joel, The Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash – but to photograph them from the best seats in the house, in “the pit” in front of the first-row crowd barrier.

delco.today
Community Policy
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malvern, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Berwyn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Joel
Person
Dan Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Touch#Long Red#Camera#Malvern Bank#Prestige Photography#Conestoga High School#The Rolling Stones#The Grateful Dead#Phoenixville Pike#The Home Depot#Saab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Photography
News Break
Visual Art
Related