Europe is gradually reopening to U.S. travelers who wish to visit for recreational purposes, as long as they have proof of a vaccine or a negative coronavirus test result, or both. The long-awaited return is being celebrated on both sides of the Atlantic. However, with rules changing so frequently, travelers need to be prepared from the first step (choosing a destination) to the last (returning to the United States). Here is what you need to know if you are considering a trip to Europe this summer.