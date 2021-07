"We just didn't want to be in the same position as Barcelona." Last month in Spain, Christian Horner's Red Bull squad suffered a deja vu defeat against Mercedes, as Lewis Hamilton charged late on to make a perfect, unexpected and aggressive two-stop strategy work to win a race where he'd sacrificed track position. At the 2021 French Grand Prix, Horner's team was not caught out again – as Max Verstappen reversed the late-race drama and ultimately triumphed in an engaging contest that was also laced with several familiar themes from other races this season.