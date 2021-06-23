Cancel
German cabinet hikes pandemic-related borrowing to 470 bln euros

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

BERLIN, June 23 (Reuters) - The German cabinet approved a draft budget for next year with new debt of nearly 100 billion euros ($119 billion) to finance more COVID-19 measures, pushing up pandemic-related borrowing to 470 billion euros from 2020 to 2022, an official said on Wednesday.

The revised fiscal plans confirm a Reuters report from last Thursday and mark an increase of additional debt in 2022 of some 18 billion euros compared to earlier estimates.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz is expected to present his updated budget plan for next year in a news conference later on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.8377 euros) (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Caroline Copley)

