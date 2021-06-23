Loki: 4 Massive Revelations In Episode 3 Of The Marvel Series, And What They Could Mean For The Future

SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains massive spoilers for the Loki episode “Lamentis.” If you have not yet watched the episode, read on at your own risk!. As you may recall, things went seriously screwy at the end of the second episode of Loki. In addition to it being revealed that the killer variant going around causing mischief throughout time is a Lady Loki, she also essentially bombed the Sacred Timeline with a linked set of reset charges. It was quite a place for the Marvel Studios show to leave things – but now, one week later, Episode 3 is live, and we have a whole new series of revelations to spotlight and analyze.