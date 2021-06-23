How can I reduce tax liability on this home sale?

Q. I bought a house in New Jersey in 2000 and lived in it as my primary residence until 2008 when I moved to Pennsylvania. I rented out the New Jersey house for the next 12 years — it was under water during the 2008 crash. I recently sold the property and the 2% estimated income tax was collected. I know I don’t meet the requirement for having lived in it as my primary residence for two of the last five years but is there anything that would reduce my income tax liability on the sale when I file my non-resident return?