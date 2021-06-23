Whether standing in the office or home, Vari continues to refine and expand its mission (Video)

The three new offices will provide personalised home care in Worcester, Cheltenham and Derby. The Midlands will also be getting a first as Good Oaks Home Care is the UK’s only carbon-neutral franchising care company. The company is involved in tree planting initiatives in both the UK and the Amazon Rainforest. They have introduced the Good Oaks’ Proprietary COVID-19 Secure Standard for Infection Control which goes above and beyond sector guidelines to ensure the utmost COVID-19 Security. These enhanced measures include, but are not limited to; temperature checks before carers start placements with clients, enhanced infection control training and full PPE, weekly Covid-19 tests and our COVID-19-secure code of conduct. Throughout the Pandemic, Good Oaks has been recognised as a going above and beyond for their communities with numerous award nominations, including at the prestigious Home Care Awards.