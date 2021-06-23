Whether standing in the office or home, Vari continues to refine and expand its mission (Video)

(BPRW) Greenwood Expands Its Executive Engineering Team Ahead of Product Release This Year. (Black PR Wire) ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)– Dylani Herath, an esteemed fintech leader and technology changemaker, has joined Greenwood, the digital banking platform for Black and Latino individuals and business owners, as Vice President of Engineering. Dylani, named one of The Top 25 Women Leaders In Financial Technology Of Europe For 2021 by the Financial Technology Report, has more than a decade of deep fintech and banking expertise. Her experience includes over 11 years at FIS, the largest financial processing and payments company in the world, where she served as the Director of Engineering. Most recently, Dylani was a part of JPMorgan Chase & Co. leading initiatives in the SMB segment. Dylani joins Greenwood as part of her personal motivation and a shared vision with Greenwood, to affect change and impact persons and businesses who are often overlooked.