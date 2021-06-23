Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

InHance Interiors: A Look At a Design Olympian In the Making

By Phil Butler
realtybiznews.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInHance Interiors is a high-end residential design and services firm located in Los Angeles. The firm offers design, architectural, consulting, and advising services for new or existing construction. This boutique agency aims to create a streamlined and painless process for clients. Founded by an LA entrepreneur who grew up in the business, the firm’s success stems from the founders’ evolved sense of design purpose and process. Here’s a picture window into an up-and-coming company doing things right.

realtybiznews.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design Process#Authority Magazine#Realtybiz#Bbq Cafes#Success#Instagram#Houzz#Pinterest#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Kansas City Star

Interior designer Jim Miller shows how to live in style in less space

PITTSBURGH — Jim Miller, former co-owner of the shops Toadflax and Boxwood, has downsized into sophisticated quarters in Pittsburgh's Highland Park neighborhood. "I wanted something more manageable, and this suits me at this point in my life," he said. His one-bedroom apartment offers him access to multiple restaurants within walking...
Westchester County, NYwestchestermagazine.com

Westchester Designers on Introducing Color Within Interiors

Striking pops of color leave us asking — and answering — What color is that, and why did the local experts choose it?. “This a design-first space, which preserves and highlights the original detailing of a classic 1800s brownstone. [We] introduced color through deep hues in unusual places. In the study, we focused color on the wood moldings, custom bookshelf, and ceiling detail. Ebony stain was used on all wooden surfaces, and the original plaster ceiling detail was handpainted a deep green.”
robbreport.com

First Look: Inside Star Interior Designer Ryan Korban’s First Manhattan Residential Building

Last year, in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic, many traded Manhattan for Miami or Palm Beach. Now, the metropolis and its multimillion-dollar condos are coming back online, as evidenced by some of the city’s glossy new developments such as 40 Bleecker. The 61-unit building is the first residential development designed by renowned interior designer Ryan Korban, and it’s situated in the heart of NoHo.
Vail, COStamford Advocate

Jennifer Michele LLC raises $10,000 from ClearAngel for Visionary Interior Design

Clearco drives sustainable living and design fusion through latest ClearAngel investment. Clearco, the world’s largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Jennifer Michele LLC, a unique e-Commerce and family-owned, full-service interior design firm. Founded in 2007...
Interior Designdallassun.com

FabModula brings contemporary interior designing

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): For more than 15 years, FabModula has been creating innovative interior design solutions in Bangalore. Striving to create the best atmosphere with the right choice of aesthetic pieces and designs, FabModula prides itself on offering exactly what the customers want. FabModula's interior designers are...
Home & GardenMOJEH

A Day In The Life Of… Interior Designer Miri Najarian Khayat

Have you ever wondered what some of your favourite female figures get up to each day? MOJEH’s A Day In The Life series follows some of the region’s most influential female movers and shakers, from business owners and entrepreneurs to fashion designers and art gallery owners. This week, interior architect and designer Miri Najarian Khayat walks us through a day in her life, where a “typical” day is anything but.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

This Is the Summer of Outdoor Living Rooms, According to Interior Designer Jeremiah Brent

Over the last year (thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic), Yelp saw mentions of interior designers increase by 372 percent as homeowners made it a priority to upgrade their indoor living spaces. This year, it is all about the outdoors, with a serious increase in search terms related to everything al fresco — and interior designer and TV personality Jeremiah Brent helped back this up with upcoming trends you need to know.
amazinginteriordesign.com

Interior Design Trends Influenced by the Pandemic (Observed by A Mover)

We’re almost past half of 2021 and the pandemic seems to be finally calming down. The past year and a half have significantly changed the way we live our lives and considering the fact that we’ve been confined in our homes for most of it, it’s only normal that it greatly influenced the way we design and decorate our homes.
Home & Gardenamazinginteriordesign.com

4 Proven Tips On How To Incorporate Your Aquarium Into Interior Design

An aquarium in any interior design is a lovely element. It automatically brings life to wherever it is incorporated. Interior design using an aquarium is fun and welcoming. It is mainly admired by many people around the world when appropriately designed. Imagine you have a tropical fish tank in your home, thereby showcasing a replica of ocean mystery. The room will be an eye-catching centerpiece of focus for anyone.
Interior Designaustinnews.net

Top Atlanta Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design, Presents Bookshelves with a Bang

Luxury Interior Designer, VPI Design by Dina Varner, explains the ways that bookshelves upgrade the aesthetic of any space instantly. ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Throughout history, bookshelves have been seen as an indication of wealth and power. These unique room accessories can hold knowledge, information, and even personal materials. Beautiful bookshelves are often found in offices and in-home libraries all around the world. Now, modern design is beckoning them into other parts of the home as stylish works of art. Bringing together design and function in a completely original way, luxury interior designer VPI Design, sees an opportunity to redefine a room by using these simple shelves more creatively.
ArchDaily

Natural Ventilation Solutions in Interior Design

When designing homes, architecture is constantly evolving and adapting to environmental conditions. Each climate has specific needs and requires different solutions in terms of comfort. Hot and humid environments require a very different design from cold and dry environments. Natural ventilation, for example, is very important in projects located in warm climates.
Interior Designthehousethatlarsbuilt.com

Interior Design Trend: Favorite Spoonflower Artists

Wallpaper is one of my favorite interior design trends–though can we really call it a trend if it’s been around for so long? Either way, wallpaper is in and here to stay and I’m so glad because–COLOR and PATTERN! It opens up so many possibilities in a space, and it’s doable as a DIY.
dornob.com

3 Tips From Celebrity Interior Designers That are Both Timeless and Trendy

Looking to freshen up your space but don’t know where to start? Redecorating can be an intimidating task, to say the least. Ideally, you want your space to feel stylish and sophisticated without sacrificing functionality or everyday livability. And let’s face it: keeping up with all of the latest home...
Apartment Therapy

The Designer Trick to Make IKEA Look Luxe

Trust me: I know what it feels like to have your dreams of a perfectly designed home be interrupted by the realities of your real-life budget. If it were up to me, I’d have unlimited funds and access to top designers and architects to create the earthy, modern, Spanish-inspired home of my dreams. Until then, I rely on smart design hacks and style tips to guide my design journey.
Interior Designlushome.com

20 Retro Style Interior Design Ideas Reflected on Modern Interior Trends and Colors

Stylish color choices and interior design trends show influences by vintage decor, especially mid-century modern ideas. The retro styles come back, bringing decorative items and interior design ideas that look better than ever. From bright, rich color schemes to neon lights, wicker furniture, handmade crafts, and wood wall paneling – these mid-century modern ideas make home decorating look stylish, fresh, and contemporary.
Interior DesignInhabitat.com

Eco Method Interiors marries environmental science and design

Traditional construction, home improvement and interior design are fraught with waste, chemicals and carbon release. But they don’t have to be. Erica Reiner, an eco-friendly interior designer in Los Angeles and founder of Eco Method Interiors, has built her business around creating beautiful, welcoming spaces that are healthy for people and the planet.
rofiqnas

5 Beautiful and Cozy Interior Designs for Small Homes

A comfortable home makes you more relaxed in doing all the activities in it. One of the things that make your home comfortable and beautiful is interior design. By using the right interior design, you can create a comfortable home with a beautiful appearance to your liking. However, the size of the homeland is getting smaller, making people today make small homes. With this, many interior designers have combined it with a small home style. You don't need to worry about that. We will summarize 5 Beautiful Cozy Interior Designs for Small Homes for you.
rofiqnas

Tips and Ideas for Lighting Sets in Japandi Interior Design

In Japandi interior design, various concepts of decoration, furniture, and lighting are important things for you to pay attention to. With the right concept and combination of these various things, you can create a comfortable and pleasant interior design. One aspect that you can pay attention to in the interior of your Japandi home is lighting. Lighting is an important thing for you to create well in the interior of your home.