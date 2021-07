Earlier this year, Roku announced that it had picked up the scattered remains of Quibi’s original shows and that it would be releasing them on its ad-supported Roku Channel under the name “Roku Originals”—effectively erasing any lingering proof that Quibi was really a thing that once existed, other than the pop culture nerds who will forever be tickled by the fact that a bunch of millionaires threw piles and piles of money at a platform that was named after the “quick bites” of content it offered, and also that the content could only be accessed on phones, and also that it launched right as a global pandemic made watching things on your phone kind of unnecessary (with no waiting rooms open and no office lunch breaks going on). Now, a month after the launch of the Roku Originals, that streaming platform has some good news: People actually like this stuff when watching it isn’t a pain in the ass!