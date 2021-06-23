FROM THE PARK BENCH: Greeneway Trail etiquette and safety tips
North Augusta PRT has been receiving numerous messages about safety issues on the Greeneway. Our No. 1 issue is people requesting that all bicyclists please communicate to walkers when passing from behind by dinging your bike bell or saying "on your left" loud enough to alert those in front of you. We encourage all users to keep right and pass on the left. To keep yourself and others safe, keep in mind the following: