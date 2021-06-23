FROM THE PARK BENCH: Greeneway Trail etiquette and safety tips

Bike riding is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with your dog. Here’s how to safely enjoy biking with your dog. Having your dog running alongside your bike can be a very fun activity but it’s also high impact—especially when you’re biking on concrete. Before you try it, consult with your veterinarian to confirm if your dog is in the right physical condition to do it safely. They should also assess to see if your dog is able to keep up with a bicycle. Most small-to-medium dogs cannot keep up with a bike because of their shorter legs. Because of this, it is best to allow only healthy, large dogs to run alongside your bike.