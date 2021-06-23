Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

FROM THE PARK BENCH: Greeneway Trail etiquette and safety tips

By RICK MEYER Columnist
The Post and Courier
 12 days ago

North Augusta PRT has been receiving numerous messages about safety issues on the Greeneway. Our No. 1 issue is people requesting that all bicyclists please communicate to walkers when passing from behind by dinging your bike bell or saying "on your left" loud enough to alert those in front of you. We encourage all users to keep right and pass on the left. To keep yourself and others safe, keep in mind the following:

www.postandcourier.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etiquette#North Augusta Prt#Greeneway#Ada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
La Palma, CAcityoflapalma.org

Beach Safety Tips

A day at the beach can be fun but can quickly turn dangerous if you don't know how to keep yourself and your family safe. Always choose to swim near a lifeguard, obey all posted warning signs and flags, and never swim alone.
San Antonio, TXKSAT 12

Crosswalk etiquette key to pedestrian safety

SAN ANTONIO – Texas is one of the leading states when it comes to pedestrian deaths, and San Antonio is part of that trend. The latest edition of Smart Growth America’s Dangerous By Design report ranked San Antonio 28th out of the top 100 metropolitan areas when it comes to pedestrian danger. That’s behind metro areas like Houston, but ahead of Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin.
Texas Statefox26houston.com

Heat safety tips from Texas Parks and Wildlife

HOUSTON - Last year, there were 132 heat-related illnesses in humans and pets reported at Texas State Parks. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) hopes to keep visitors safe with tips on being outdoors in the Texas summer, where temperatures continue to steadily rise. According to TPWD, it’s important...
Gas PricePosted by
Greensburg Daily News

Holiday road safety tips

Despite gas prices at the highest level in seven years, AAA estimates a record-breaking 43.6 million Americans will drive over the holiday weekend. Independence Day weekend is traditionally one of the most dangerous times to be on the road with an increase in drunk drivers and deadly crashes. Whether you’re taking a road trip or just traveling closer to home, here are a few tips for staying safe.
Petsakc.org

Biking with Dogs: Tips & Safety

Bike riding is a great way to enjoy the outdoors with your dog. Here’s how to safely enjoy biking with your dog. Having your dog running alongside your bike can be a very fun activity but it’s also high impact—especially when you’re biking on concrete. Before you try it, consult with your veterinarian to confirm if your dog is in the right physical condition to do it safely. They should also assess to see if your dog is able to keep up with a bicycle. Most small-to-medium dogs cannot keep up with a bike because of their shorter legs. Because of this, it is best to allow only healthy, large dogs to run alongside your bike.
Lifestylepocahontastimes.com

The Watoga Park Bench Project

Your Spot. Your Words. Your Memories. Your Way. Rising early on a summer morning, and breathing in the fresh mountain air, you realize it’s a great day for a nature hike or two at Watoga State Park. Thoughts of a park bench have not yet entered your mind as you begin the day’s adventures at West Virginia‘s largest state park. But, later that day, musings about park benches will take front and center stage.
Texas Statescttx.com

Six Tips to Beat the Heat Before Hitting the Trails at a Texas State Park

— Last year, as temperatures soared into the triple digits in Texas, staff at 39 Texas State Parks handled 132 heat-related illnesses in humans and pets. Now that the summer has officially begun and temperatures are steadily climbing, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is sharing their top six heat hacks for staying safe in the outdoors.
New York City, NYwestsidenewsny.com

Staycation safety tips

With the warm weather rolling in, many New Yorkers are eager to begin traveling and planning their summer vacation. Although U.S. travel restrictions are easing as more individuals get vaccinated, many people are still opting out of long distance vacations. Many families will still practice ‘stay-cations’, or ‘stay close-to-home vacations,’ as they adjust to a more post-pandemic lifestyle.
Relationship AdviceFox5 KVVU

Wedding etiquette tips as summer begins

(Meredith) - With the start of summer marks the start of another season– we’re talking about wedding season!. Rachel Sylvester, Senior Editor with Real Simple, has some helpful tips on wedding etiquette. Sylvester said being a good wedding guest requires much more than simply showing up at the start of...
HobbiesAnchorage Daily News

Hiking tips and etiquette: What to know before tackling the trails

Hikers are spoiled for options in Alaska. From quick jaunts near urban centers to multi-day hikes, there is no shortage of trail options. While some hikes demand special equipment, like crampons for a glacier trek or a tent for overnight ventures, there are other items you need every time. Here are some of the essentials.
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Lightning safety tips

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Lightning is common during the summertime in the Deep South. It is also deadly. 249 people in the United States have been killed by lightning over the past 10 years. If you are outside and you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.
CarsSpringfield News Sun

Safety tips for novice motorcycle riders

Millions of motorists traverse the country’s roadways when the weather allows. An increasing number of those motorists are seeing the sights while riding motorcycles. Riding a motorcycle can be an awe-inspiring experience much different from riding inside a car or truck. According to the motorcycle information resource Biker Report, 1.5 million Americans owned a motorcycle in 2018. Even though motorcycle accidents have declined in recent years, a recent report by the Governors Highway Safety Association, a nonprofit organization representing state highway safety offices, indicates that, when adjusting for miles traveled, motorcycle fatalities occur 28 times more frequently than fatalities involving passenger vehicles.
LifestylePosted by
Oswego County Today

AAA: Pool Safety Tips

CENTRAL NEW YORK – More than 3,500 people drown each year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control. Drowning is also one of the leading causes of unintentional death in children between the ages of 1 and 9. Many of these fatalities occur even with supervision. “When...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Be safe this holiday weekend by following these safety tips from MCHD

MOBILE, Ala. --— Summer has finally arrived, and the Fourth of July is just around the corner. However, with the large amount of fun also come many health and safety challenges – especially with the threat of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The holiday traditionally includes fireworks, cookouts, and trips to the...
Lake Ozark, MOlakenewsonline.com

Summer safety tips for kids

Summer is the ultimate laid-back time for kids. Parents, help keep the good times rolling by making safety an important part of summer fun. “Have you ever had a bad sunburn?” said Kimber Guinn, D.O., MBA, a pediatrician at Lake Regional Clinic – Lake Ozark. “If so, you know it’s not fun. You can protect your children from the sun and other summer safety hazards by following a few tips.”
EnvironmentPosted by
Audacy

Wildfire safety tips from the Red Cross

With more high temperatures expected this week, the Red Cross Southern California Region is offering the following tips to stay safe:. 1. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. 2. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of non-caffeine and non-alcoholic fluids. 3. Check on family, friends and neighbors without air...
CarsPosted by
Family Handyman

Log Splitter Safety Tips

A log splitter, with its slow-moving wedge, is a relatively safe machine. But you should heed these precautions to prevent injury. If you own a log splitter, you’re familiar with all of its controls. If you’re renting one, familiarize yourself with the controls before you start splitting logs. Wear the...