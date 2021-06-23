Competition’s Gold Medal Wines Are the Toast of Virginia

The American Fine Wine Competition is pleased to announce the results of “The Invitational,” the new name of its flagship competition for U.S. wines invited by the acquisition team. This year marks the 14th of this competition and the first year of the “All Americas” competition for wines submitted from North and South America. Both competitions took place on Memorial Day weekend this year, delayed since January for the pandemic lockdown. The third of three AFWC competitions held annually, THE Rosé, was held on June 18th.