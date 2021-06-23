Competition’s Gold Medal Wines Are the Toast of Virginia
The only challenge posed by Virginia’s new wine trail is having the time to taste each award-winning glass. As part of the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup, the state’s most rigorous wine competition, judges sampled 544 entries and then awarded 47 wineries, cideries and meaderies with gold medals. Wine enthusiasts can taste the award-winning libations by following the Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Wine Trail between northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the state’s coastal plain region.www.lancasterfarming.com