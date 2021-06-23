Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Competition’s Gold Medal Wines Are the Toast of Virginia

By Virginia Farm Bureau Federation
Lancaster Farming
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only challenge posed by Virginia’s new wine trail is having the time to taste each award-winning glass. As part of the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup, the state’s most rigorous wine competition, judges sampled 544 entries and then awarded 47 wineries, cideries and meaderies with gold medals. Wine enthusiasts can taste the award-winning libations by following the Virginia Governor’s Cup Gold Medal Wine Trail between northern Virginia, the Shenandoah Valley and the state’s coastal plain region.

www.lancasterfarming.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
State
California State
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
Local
Virginia Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Virginia Wine#New Wine#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Cideries#Meaderies#Petit Verdot#French#Barrel Select Chardonnay#European#English#The Virginia Wine Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinksfinchannel.com

Shilda wine winner of 3 silver medals

In May 2021, the Saperavi International Competition was held in Georgia, organized by the “Georgian Wine Association” and supported by the “Wine Agency”. The mission and goal of the competition was to raise the awareness of the red grape variety Saperavi and to present its wines from both local and foreign markets.
Drinkscityandshore.com

Winning wines from 2021 AFWC competition

Wines from California dominated the 2021 American Fine Wine Competition, judged May 29-31 at Florida International University in North Miami, including five of the seven Best of Show categories. But there were surprises this year when an ice wine from Ferrante Winery in Ohio won Best of Show in the Sweet category; and a sake from SakeOne in Oregon took Best of Show in its category.
DrinksPosted by
TheStreet

O'Neill Vintners & Distillers Honored With Wine Institute's California Green Medal Leader Award

LARKSPUR, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced by the Wine Institute today, O'Neill Vintners & Distillers is the proud recipient of the Seventh Annual Sustainable Winegrowing California Green Medal Leader Award. This accolade is given to wineries and vineyards that demonstrate excellence in leadership and a commitment to sustainability. O'Neill Vintners & Distillers aims to lead, not only in grape and wine quality, but also in sustainable and socially responsible initiatives that generate measurable results. They believe sustainability is the ultimate expression of their commitment to people, planet and profit.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Leelanau wines bring home medals

Four county wineries brought home medals from the TEXSOM International Wine Awards. Brengmen Brothers earned seven medals; Bel Lago and Aurora Cellars had six medals. Aurora’s take included one Judge’s Selection (given to 3% of wines) and two gold (8% of wines.) Aurora brought home medals for its 2017 blaufranisch; its brut rose; pinot grigio (2018) and medium sweet gewurztraminer […]
Texas StatePosted by
DFW Community News

2021 American Fine Wine Competition – Texas Results

The American Fine Wine Competition is pleased to announce the results of “The Invitational,” the new name of its flagship competition for U.S. wines invited by the acquisition team. This year marks the 14th of this competition and the first year of the “All Americas” competition for wines submitted from North and South America. Both competitions took place on Memorial Day weekend this year, delayed since January for the pandemic lockdown. The third of three AFWC competitions held annually, THE Rosé, was held on June 18th.
California StatePine Tree

Calaveras County Wineries Strike GOLD in California Wine Competitions!

Murphys, CA…15 Calaveras County Wineries entered the “40th Annual Sierra Foothills Wine Show” that took place on Friday, June 25th at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds. This year, 18 esteemed judges thoughtfully evaluated 211 wines in the day-long event. Many of our family-run wineries also participated in the Orange County Fair Competition earlier this month. See the complete list of winners HERE and enjoy these award-winning wines this summer!
San Luis Obispo, CAPosted by
Paso Robles Daily News

Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards brings home 31 competition medals

SLO family-run boutique winery once again collects medals for their unique wines and labels. –Kelsey See Canyon Vineyards, a small, family-owned and operated winery located in San Luis Obispo, was awarded 31 medals across three recent wine competitions. The winery entered a collection of 2018 and 2020 vintages in the 2021 Orange County Fair Commercial Wine Competition, the 2021 Sunset Magazine Wine Competition, and the 2021 Central Coast Wine Competition.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

2021 Sunset International Wine Competition Awards

Best Red and Best of Show to 2019 Miro Cellars Cuvée Sasha Grenache/Syrah, Chevalier Vineyard, Mendocino. Best White goes to 2020 Forefathers Sauvignon Blanc from Marlborough, NZ; Best Rosé to 2020 Roaming Dog Cabernet Rosé, Columbia Valley, WA; Best Sparkling to 2019 Maison Jussiaume Oeil de Perdrix, Rogue Valley, Southern Oregon; Best Dessert to 2017 Husch Late Harvest Gewürztraminer, Anderson Valley, Mendocino.
Albemarle County, VALancaster Farming

Chiles Family Takes Agritourism to the Next Level

Since 1912, the Chiles Family has been farming in Albemarle County, Virginia. Beginning with a card table, cigar box and roadside stand, the first generation of the Chiles family farmers sold the fruit of their labors to neighbors and folks passing through. “The farm was started by my two great-grandfathers,”...
New Orleans, LAneworleanslocal.com

10th Annual Gold Medal Chefs Gala

It is time to celebrate Louisiana’s hospitality industry. On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, starting at 6pm, the 10th Annual Gold Medal Chefs’ Gala will take place at the Morial Convention Center. Cocktails begin at 6pm, followed by a five- course seated dinner, open bar and awards ceremony. Dishes will be prepared by five of Louisiana’s best chefs.
Jacksonville, FLFlorida Times-Union

The First Coast's gold standard: Amanda Bussey stacking up numerous medals in Special Olympics

There’s a strong case to be made that one of the most versatile athletes on the First Coast is 36-year-old Special Olympian Amanda Bussey of Jacksonville. She’s certainly one of the most decorated. Bussey has won 18 medals in Florida State Special Olympics competition (seven gold, six silver and five bronze) and more than 30 medals when adding regional events.
Gardeningswarthmorean.com

Gold Medal Plants

Each year, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society’s Gold Medal Plant Program evaluates the best trees, shrubs, vines, and perennials for the mid-Atlantic region. For a plant to receive a gold medal, it must be easy to grow, be ornamentally interesting for much of the year, and be good for wildlife (perhaps by being a great pollinator or providing food for birds or mammals). It must also prove hardy when grown in our region (U.S. Department of Agriculture zones 5 through 7).
Washington StatePosted by
97 Rock

This Animal Kills More People in Washington Than Any Other

Washington's most murderous animal may not be what you're expecting. Summer's here and you're finding yourself outside more. Maybe it's for recreation and exercise. Maybe it's your quest to have the perfect lawn or yard. Whatever brings you to the great outdoors (even if it's just two blocks down), it's good to stay alert and be mindful of the local inhabitants.
Drinkswinemag.com

Hartford Court 2018 Seascape Vineyard Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This is a gorgeously crafted, complex and structured wine, made from a cool-climate site at 1,150-feet-elevation near the town of Occidental. Meyer lemon citrus bursts from the opening, leading the way to a silky texture of great tension and acidity. Green apple, Asian spice and a taste of tea round out the finish. Virginie Boone.
EconomyLancaster Farming

Holstein Convention Sale Tops $1.3M

The National Holstein Convention sale grossed $1,386,050 and averaged $13,723 on 101 lots. The sale was held June 24 at the West Lampeter Fairgrounds in Lampeter, Pennsylvania. The 34 genomic lots averaged $27,793. The 53 live lots averaged $6,692. The 14 choice lots averaged $6,171. The highest bid was $80,000...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

The 10 Best Wine Apps for Connoisseurs

Whether you already consider yourself a wine expert or you want to learn how to make accurate tasting notes, there’s a bewildering array of wine apps available. We’ve narrowed it down to present the 10 best apps for wine lovers. 1. Vivino. Image Gallery (3 Images) This one-stop shop of...
AgricultureLancaster Farming

Crossbreeding Sheep Can Increase Productivity

Flock productivity is essential to the profitability of any sheep operation. Productivity can be realized through many different methods, such as increased lambing percentage, heavier weaning weights, higher quality lambs or more efficient use of feed resources. An easy method for increasing productivity in a sheep flock is developing a...
Pittsburgh, PALancaster Farming

Advocacy group welcomes changes coming to the Pittsburgh Zoo

Jul. 4—The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has indicated it will reapply for membership in the Association of Zoos & Aquariums, a move that can't happen soon enough for a local animal advocacy organization. Dr. Brian Bonsteel, president and founder of Humane Action Pittsburgh, said the zoo's anticipated move to...