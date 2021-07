With the upcoming release of Windows 11 confirmed for later this year, there is clearly a lot of potential on offer here for those users who largely reside within the gaming community. Not least of which the fact that the introduction of ‘DirectStorage’ could see load times reduced significantly. Although an arguable point, for the first time ever (because they’ve tried before and largely failed), this new operating system is going to have some genuine performance-enhancing gaming optimisations on offer and, more so, this is clearly a consumer being specifically targeted by Microsoft here.