Linux Foundation unveils new permissive license for open data collaboration

Using no-code approaches to data analytics allows you to process data 5x faster than you would by writing code. Data is an integral part of a growing number of functions within organizations but traditionally there has been a siloed approach that prevents accessibility across various functional departments, limiting collaboration. Facet is a collaborative data analytics platform that allows individuals from all parts of an enterprise to seamlessly integrate data into their decision-making through its interactive front end, without knowledge of code or SQL. Data can sit anywhere on the company’s cloud infrastructure but is accessible to any team within the organization using Facet’s workspace. Facet acquired the technology from ad tech company Metamarkets, so it’s been battle-tested in the ad space but the platform is versatile enough to handle any data in any industry.