Linux Foundation unveils new permissive license for open data collaboration

By Paul Sawers
VentureBeat
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Linux Foundation has announced a new permissive license designed to help foster collaboration around open data for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects. Data may be the new oil, but for AI and ML projects, having access to expansive and diverse datasets is key to reducing bias...

venturebeat.com
