Open source software can be a security time bomb for businesses

Open source won. Now, the OSS way of working is making inroads into new territories: the corporate engineering department. Open source won. In the battle between software created openly by anyone who wants to contribute and those rigidly coded in closed shops, it was no contest. If you used closed source software and you wanted new features included or bugs fixed, you had to wait for the product to change, complain about it, or develop a workaround, hoping that the change made it into the product someday. With open source, you can participate by offering changes and improvements yourself, so long as you can show that you are willing to be part of their community.