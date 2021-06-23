Cancel
Open source software can be a security time bomb for businesses

By Mayank Sharma
 12 days ago
A majority of developers never update third-party open source libraries after including them in a codebase, a new report has found. Compiled by app security firm Veracode, the report is based on an analysis of 13 million scans of more than 86,000 repositories, with a total of over 301,000 unique open source libraries.

