What a Day in the 'Love Island' Villa Is Really Like

This article is part of Live, Laugh, Love Island, a series of pieces gearing up to Love Island’s long awaited summer 2021 return. My decision to leave the villa in 2019 wasn’t planned. I'd woken up that morning, and I said to the girls: “Right. I'm ready to meet someone now.” Then we went for lunch, and I’d sat all morning, watching everyone together. And I was like, “Do you know what, actually? I'm not going to meet anyone else here. I'm just gonna go.” So it was quite an easy decision.