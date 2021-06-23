Cancel
San Juan County, WA

Beaverton Marsh Preserve: What’s going on in that field

Cover picture for the articleSubmitted by the San Juan County Land Bank. If you frequent Roche Harbor Road, passing by the San Juan County Land Bank’s Beaverton Marsh Preserve, you’ve probably noticed some different agricultural activities happening in the roadside fields lately. That’s because these pastures are transitioning from an annual hay harvest to a seasonal grazing operation. SJI rancher Mike Sundstrom has decided he doesn’t need the extra hay anymore, and the Shephard family has been selected for a two-year farm lease for seasonal grazing. The Shephard’s will bring in a flock of sheep to rotate through the pastures using portable electric fencing. In preparation, the pastures have been trimmed to extend the grass growing season.

