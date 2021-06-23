Cancel
Monaco GP, 11 May 1975 | Niki Lauda | Ferrari 312T

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome » Shop » Monaco GP, 11 May 1975 | Niki Lauda | Ferrari 312T. A stunning painting of Niki Lauda en-route to victory at the 1975 Monaco Grand Prix. Lauda would dominate the weekend, taking pole position and the race win, giving the new Ferrari 312T its first race win. A must-have for fans of the Austrian and Ferrari.

Niki Lauda
#Ferrari 312t#Art#Monaco Gp#Home Shop#Austrian#Museum Heritage
