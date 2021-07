The Biden administration recently announced a federal strategy to address the rise of gun violence that grew during the COVID-19 pandemic. The primary recommendation is for state and local governments to use American Rescue Plan funding to hire police officers. Although the plan does mention that funding can be used to support community violence intervention programs, summer employment opportunities and other community-based services, it fails to recognize that police are amply funded and that adding police will not make us safer. Community violence interventions are woefully under-resourced, and urging investment in police to respond to crimes after the fact results in missed opportunities to prevent violence.