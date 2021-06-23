Cancel
POTUS

New Grants Are Available For Arts Groups Sidelined During The Pandemic

Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 12 days ago
Today the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announces new grants for arts and culture organizations under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. The pandemic relief fund set aside $135 million for both the arts and humanities endowments, nearly double the amount that was available to cultural groups in President Trump's CARES Act. Eligibility requirements for NEA grants have also been modified to allow for a broader pool of applicants.

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
We are Alabama Public Radio

