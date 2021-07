REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival is back this year for the seventh annual festival after having to cancel last year’s event. The Festival will be from Friday, July 9, to Tuesday, July 13, with most of the festival events happening in downtown Reynoldsville. The two blueberry farms that will be opening for picking and other special events are Maxim Berry Farm at 624 Haines Ridge Road and the Blueberry Hill Farm at 10160 Route 322.