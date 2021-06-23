Britney Spears Is Headed To Court To Address Her Conservatorship. Here's What To Know

Britney Spears has expressed her frustrations with her ongoing conservatorship, blasting her family for their roles in controlling her life. Luckily, Spears does have one ally by her side: her boyfriend Sam Asghari. They have been together for several years, and the age difference between them does not seem to be an issue at all. Spears and Asghari first met when he appeared in her music video "Slumber Party," per People. During a chat on AMP 103.7's "Fast in the Morning with Nathan Fast and Sybil Summers" show in January 2017, Spears talked about their connection (via People). Their first encounter came as they were waiting near one another during downtime for the video shoot. "So we were basically forced to talk to each other and he has no idea — I mean, he knows my name — but he doesn't know me as a person. He's like 'What is this girl like?' and I have no idea who the h**l he is," she detailed.