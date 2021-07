Members of the June 28 Town Meeting will vote on the future of the Cape Cod Country Club parcel. Passage of Article 7 would extend the solar overlay district and allow the solar developer (Amp Energy) to lease a portion of the CCCC for solar production. Passage of Article 6 would allow Amp to reduce some setbacks and clear additional trees in between fairways. If both articles pass, they can scale the project in such a way as to purchase the parcel and donate it to the town in the form of conservation land. Amp would in turn enter into a lease agreement with the town to run the project for an estimated 25 to 30 years. The CPA sees this project as a win-win for the town, for the long-term health of the pond and aquifer, and for Amp.