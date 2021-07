On Saturday June 26, 2021, Carolyn Kay Spencer entered Heaven’s Gate. She was born Carolyn Kay Shipman on February 15, 1944. Carolyn was the daughter of Orris and Audine (Arnold) Shipman. She was a 1962 graduate of Florence High School. She was united in marriage 59 years ago to Edmond Spencer on May 24, 1962. Carolyn, Edmond and their family have owned and operated the Town and Country Café in Florence for the last 25 years. She loved playing on her computer and enjoyed singing. Carolyn was the official grandchild spoiler and did a great job of it. She enjoyed cooking and fishing with the family.