U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

By Syndicated Content
rock947.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday. In a letter, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee said...

rock947.com
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Amy Klobuchar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Inc#Amazon Com Inc#Reuters#Alphabet Inc#Sonos Inc#Nest
