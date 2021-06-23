U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Magyar Telekom goes with Amdocs for billing upgrade; Nokia takes GPON to Armenia; Three UK rebrands. Think you're such a smarty-pants with your connected kettle? Think again. A new study from Which?, the respected UK consumer rights organization, has revealed that a home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 "hacking or unknown scanning attacks" from across the world in a single week. Which? set up a fake home and filled it with connected goodies bought online, ranging from smart TVs to printers via wireless security cameras. Researchers then connected them to the Internet, exposing them to malware and other nasties created by real cybercriminals. In the worst week (or the best if you were the hacker), 12,807 unique scans or attack attempts were made against the devices, including 2,435 specific attempts to maliciously log into the devices with a weak default username and password. Surprisingly, perhaps, the most attacked product was a humble Epson printer, though the ieGeek security camera (surely the name's a red flag?) was also a popular target.