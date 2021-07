The Slingshot is obviously a bold (and expensive) choice. But once you settle it, it's a riot. In sun-soaked cities like Miami, you could throw a rock in any direction and hit a Polaris Slingshot. Where I live in the Midwest, they’re pretty alien. When I took delivery of the shouty blue-and-orange 2021 Polaris Slingshot R that Polaris loaned me, I was the talk of the small town pit stop just off the interstate. You quickly get used to the stares—you’ve got to if you’re six-foot-five driving a three-wheeled, sorta-muffled sports car—but that’s a big part of why anyone buys these in the first place. And I'm sure you're dying to hear the answer to questions like, “How do you fit in there?" and "Is it any fun?"