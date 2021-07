HUTCHINSON — People will be expressing their independence by traveling all across the U.S. this year. "As we saw at Memorial Day, people are wanting to travel and are traveling in big numbers," said Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas. "AAA is projecting more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation's roadways and skies this Independence Day holiday weekend from July 1 to 5. Travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels."